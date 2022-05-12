Michelle Williams Says Jeremy Strong Helped Raise Her Daughter

Michelle Williams has said that Jeremy Strong helped her raise her daughter Matilda.

The actor, who met the Succession star in 2004 at the Williamstown Theater Festival, recalled how Strong moved into his house after the death of Heath Ledger, Williams’ partner and Matilda’s father.

READ MORE: Succession Season 3 Episode 8 Recap: Roman’s Big Reveal

“Jeremy was serious enough to bear the weight of a child’s broken heart and sensitive enough to understand how to approach her through play and silliness,” Williams told Variety.

And he added: “[Matilda] He didn’t grow up with his father, but he grew up with his Jeremy and it changed us his ability to play like his life depended on it, because hers did.”

Williams also commented on Strong’s 2021 New Yorker profile in which she discussed acting method, saying it differs from the person she knows.

“We’ve all been in awe of his talent,” Williams said. “We’ve seen him work harder than anyone and wait a long time for others to recognize him. So when he became so famous, we all celebrated.”

Director Aaron Sorkin also defended Strong at the time, after working with him on Trial of the Chicago 7.

“Let me be clear, Jeremy would never suggest putting a cast or crew member or anyone else in harm’s way,” Sorkin said after he felt he was misquoted in the final story.

“It was something he mentioned in passing and I told him the story lovingly and as a way of showing his commitment.”

“Jeremy Strong is a great actor and a great company member. There isn’t a writer, director or producer on Earth who wouldn’t jump at the chance to hire him,” Sorkin concludes.