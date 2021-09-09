Michelle Williams, the best movies

Michelle Williams in a scene from the episode The Bitter Discovery of the Dawson’s Creek series

A lot of water has passed along the Capeside wharf ever since Michelle Williams she got out of a yellow cab as Jennifer “Jen” Lindley. That blonde girl, with angelic tones and a fragmented and fragile soul, soon established herself in the collective imagination. An integral part of a serial product destined to leave its own legacy in the sentimental and visual formation of entire generations, after Dawson’s Creek for Michelle Wllliams it was time to shake off the weight of such a character. It is undeniable that when roles of such magnitude as those staged in Dawson’s Creek go to the foundation of their viewers, it is often difficult for their performers to separate their being from that of their characters. It takes a strong dose of talent to make that schism, and luckily Michelle Williams has plenty of talent to spare.

He proved it right away, from that role alongside a massive actor like Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain. It could be crushed by Ledger’s acting weight, disappear shrinking. And instead Michelle Williams flourishes, takes her role and loads it with almost tangible feelings. A passing of the baton from small to large screen that will trigger the primordial spark of a career ready to give us performances that are never equal to themselves, because they are always different, able to adapt to the most disparate genres. Michelle Williams’ career has risen to a gallery of heterogeneous women, mothers of kidnapped children (All Money in the World), lost (Manchester by the Sea), lovers of dreamy men (The greatest showman), ambitious, schizophrenic, or gifted of super-powers, fragile or determined protagonists. From her big screen debut in Lassie (1994) to the second chapter of Venom, the career of this actress, born on September 9, 1980 in Kalispell, Montana, is a continuous challenge, fearlessly daring in the spaces of every film genre: albeit with difficulty, we have selected the 5 for you best Michelle Williams movies, between small and large screen.

1. ALMA DEL MAR – THE SECRETS OF BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN (2005)

A talent like Heath Ledger’s is a temple of imposing art, which would shroud anyone who tries to approach him in the shadows, if not endowed with the same interpretative mastery. Coming out of the Dawson’s Creek experience, Michelle Williams has shown that behind that fragile and rebellious girlish air brought to the screen in the role of Jen, hides a superfine talent, who is not afraid to work alongside performers like Ledger, or Jake Gyllenhall, to stand up to them. In Brockeback Mountain, his Alma is a tangible representation of the woman he loves and suffers at the same time, locked in the shell of disappointment and painful betrayal. Her performance models a woman who walks with her head held high among the people, and then bows down under the weight of tears as she passes the door of the house. Rational and sensitive, Michelle Williams pierces the screen, thanks to an elective affinity with her partner on and off the screen, Heath Ledger. The result that follows is a first milestone along a constantly rising cinematic path.

2. MARILYIN MONROE – MARILYN (2011)

The path of those who decide to carry the burden of bringing immortal and timeless icons back to life is difficult. Michelle Williams in 2011 accepts the challenge, bringing the diva par excellence back to the screen: Marilyn Monroe. Inspired by The Prince, The Showgirl and Me And My Week with Marilyn, two diaries written by Colin Clark on the set of The Prince and the Dancer, in the film Marilyn Williams lets her body become a container and replicator of the fragility and that sometimes irresistible character of the actress of Some Like It Hot. His is a timeless myth, an image that has gone beyond the confines of the screen to become an icon and as such be imprinted in the collective and cultural imagination. A character that Williams managed to delicately grasp and bring him back to the world of humans, making Marilyn Monroe once again real, human, stripped of that patina of perfection and iconicity that had enveloped her, to investigate being fragmented, fragile , which gripped her. The result is a commendable performance.

3. CINDY – BLUE VALENTINE (2010)

It’s a punch delivered with pinpoint precision, Blue Valentine. Free of rhetoric, director Derek Cianfrance takes on the role of narrator of a novel without a happy ending because bitter, as bitter is the end of a marriage. To help him weave this web of reality, there is a couple of actors united by an enviable chemistry. Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling strip themselves of their acting nature to transform into Dean and Cindy. Their characters seem real, their existences are moments to be spied through the keyhole; their tears are almost tangible, their thunderous quarrels, the pain perceptible and, above all, painfully recognizable and shareable by their audience. A rollercoaster launched on the wave of memories and painful returns to the present, Cindy’s dance steps and Dean’s notes are the swan song of a love lived to the full, but ready to break. With grace and naturalness, director Derek Cianfrance conducts a masterful Ryan Gosling and a striking Michelle Williams. The performance of the actress, all played in subtraction, is a hiss that breaks the heart, imprinting itself in the soul of the spectator without leaving it anymore.

4. DOLORES – SHUTTER ISLAND

Martin Scorsese told the world of reality, of the abysses of the human being. Then, with Shutter Island, he wanted to be more daring, directing his camera towards a universe dominated not only by violence, but also and above all by dissimulation. A patchwork of hallucinations, carried away by a thought that is no longer completely rational, because it is now unable to separate the real from the imagined. The one created by the director in Shutter Island is a universe in which everything appears a repetition, a remake, the copy of a copy, now faded and devoid of sharp edges. The sleep of reason no longer generates monsters, but ghosts, and in this pantheon of ghosts endowed with bodies with the strength of a malfunctioning mind, the character of Dolores, played by Michelle Williams, becomes the muse of the protagonist’s jagged imagination. Her own nefarious destiny had imprinted it in the name, Dolores, That root referring to the concept of pain, is found in every minimal expression of the actress who brings her back to life, capable of postponing a sense of excruciating despair, without ever falling into ‘overacting, or in ridicule. His Dolores is a woman who takes the spectator by the wrist and shakes him, never leaving him. An unforgettable performance, that of Michelle Williams, like that of her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, in a cryptic and distressing film, but precisely for this reason to be (re) watched over and over again.

5. GWEN VERDON – FOSSE / VERDON

You can be a singer, dancer, actress, and even inspirational muse, but if your heart starts beating for your partner behind the scenes, the show of life will be a continuous carousel, written by an indecisive playwright who will now turn it into comedy, now in drama. The life of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon was ultimately the daughter of the minds that lived it: colorful, beyond the limit, exaggerated, lived in full. An existence so symbiotic born on the stage and on the stage fed in all its nuances, that it could only become material to be translated into an art form. From the alchemy and the fire of heated contrasts experienced by the two lovers, in 2019 the television miniseries Fosse / Verdon comes to life on the FX channel. A concentrate of human weaknesses, combined with ambition, tears, successes and thuds both professional and personal, staged on the small screen with masterful elegance and truthfulness by the couple Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams. The two actors do not compete on stage; both avoid taking away space from the other, but rather create a symbiotic bond, the same one that united the two protagonists in real life. Williams thanks to this role reminds everyone of her versatility, dancing, acting and singing with grace and naturalness. A role borrowed from the glories of the past, that of Gwen Verdon; an elegant woman, poised and at the same caustically sarcastic, who finds her most perfect interpreter in Williams.