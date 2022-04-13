Entertainment

Michelle Yeoh Teases Her Role In James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Sequels ‘He’s a Genius’

Michelle Yeoh has always had a presence in Hollywood movies, but now it seems that her star shines brighter than ever. The Malaysian actor has recently appeared in a number of major studio films and is continuing this streak by joining a number of popular franchises. A franchise that Michelle Yeoh joins is Avatarwhich has four sequels on the way from director James Cameron.

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Sequels Are Finally Coming Out Soon

It feels like the aftermath of Avatar they are a mythological entity that we will never actually see. Avatar 2 it has been discussed for so long but is constantly delayed. Nevertheless, Avatar 2 is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022, so we may be returning to Pandora soon.

