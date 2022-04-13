Michelle Yeoh Teases Her Role In James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Sequels ‘He’s a Genius’

Michelle Yeoh has always had a presence in Hollywood movies, but now it seems that her star shines brighter than ever. The Malaysian actor has recently appeared in a number of major studio films and is continuing this streak by joining a number of popular franchises. A franchise that Michelle Yeoh joins is Avatarwhich has four sequels on the way from director James Cameron.

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Sequels Are Finally Coming Out Soon

It feels like the aftermath of Avatar they are a mythological entity that we will never actually see. Avatar 2 it has been discussed for so long but is constantly delayed. Nevertheless, Avatar 2 is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022, so we may be returning to Pandora soon.

Cameron doesn’t stop with just one sequel like Avatar 3, 4Y 5 it is confirmed that they are on the way. Avatar It is still the highest grossing movie of all time so there are many people who have been waiting to return to this world. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are reprising their roles from the beginning and are joined by new actors like Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Vin Diesel and Yeoh.

Michelle Yeoh teases her upcoming role in ‘Avatar’ sequels

Yeoh became a Hong Kong action star in the 1990s and became known to American audiences through his performance in Ang Li’s. Hidden Dragon Crouching Tiger. She recently had major roles in hit movies like crazy rich asians and the Marvel ones Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Her most recent film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, is a smaller project but is gaining attention after receiving rave reviews.

In an interview with entertainment weeklyYeoh talked about his role in the Avatar Movie(s. While it is confirmed that he will be playing a character named Dr. Karina Mogue, the actor did not provide too many details about his role or the upcoming sequels in general.

“So yeah, I’m in the Avatar sequels, and as you know, we can’t talk much about it,” Yeoh said. “But it’s James Cameron! Go! He would be the tea lady for James Cameron! We shot for a few weeks and I was very impressed with the work that he has done, the work that he is doing, the energy. He is a genius, he is a walking genius. And I really enjoyed the experience a lot and can’t wait to come back soon, I hope.”

Michelle Yeoh has a series of exciting movies and TV shows on the way

The Avatar Sequels are a major commitment for any actor, but Yeoh is as busy as ever. He has two Netflix projects coming up, including a movie called The school of good and evil with Charlize Theron and a prequel series of The Wizard noble The Witcher: Blood Origins. On Disney+, she stars in a new series called chinese born americanBased on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang.

Yeoh also has voice roles in two animated movies: Minions: The Rise of Gru Y Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. Right now, you can see Yeoh in everything everywhere at oncewhich is already in theaters.

