Michetti “flees” from the debate to meet the tram drivers. The opponents attack him, the workers thank him

An electoral agenda full of commitments, an unsustainable delay on the schedule of interventions and the desire not to miss the appointment with such a crucial category for Rome as in difficulty: that of Atac workers. There are these elements behind the decision to Enrico Michetti to leave the meeting with the candidates for mayor, promoted by Fit Cisl Lazio, before being able to intervene.

Michetti clarifies the “mystery of the escape”

«I arrived at 12.30 and my intervention was scheduled for 15 minutes at 12.45. At 1.15pm they still invited me to talk. So, in spite of myself, I was forced to leave the meeting. In any case, it will be my responsibility to send a video on the topic of waste and local transport services to Fit Cisl during the day (subject of the debate, ed) “, explained Michetti, shedding light on a circumstance that was not immediately understood and which then it was instrumentally ridden by opponents to argue that he would flee from confrontation. “The” tribune “as soon as he comes to a confrontation with his opponents takes and leaves!”, Argued the senator M5S Paola Taverna, comparing Michetti to Julia Roberts of If you run away, I’ll marry you.

The meeting with Atac workers: “I couldn’t make them wait on the street”

Michetti had already explained the reasons for his alleged “escape”, but so be it. For his part, having clarified the inconvenience, the candidate for mayor of the center-right has returned to talk about themes of interest to the city. «I met the Atac workers both a Pyramid that a Terms. The greatest wealth of this city are the people who work every day to make the organizational machine work. For this reason I couldn’t make them wait on the street»Explained Michetti, who also received the thanks from the trade union.

The workers thank Michetti “for his closeness and support”

«I thank the candidate for mayor of Rome Enrico Michetti, for the closeness and support shown in these months of his candidacy. Let’s talk about a person – said the Roman secretary of the Faisa-Cisal Luciano Collacchi – that it is being spent on us, for the needs of all workers and does not get lost in political debates and party clashes. Rome needs these figures to relaunch itself, to be reborn after difficult years. We are available to all candidates and political forces to listen to all their proposals. Our goal – concluded the trade unionist – is the rehabilitation of the ATAC and the well-being of the workers“.