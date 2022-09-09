Michigan man played the same lottery numbers every day for 9 months and won $25,000 a year for life

A Michigan man won a $25,000-a-year-for-lifetime jackpot from the Michigan Lotterythis was achieved after using the same numbers to enter the drawing called ‘Lucky For Life’ every day for several months.

The lucky winner, Scott Snyder, 55, of Zeeland, told Michigan Lottery officials that the ‘Lucky For Life’ ticket he purchased at the Mobil gas station on West Main Street Avenue had a set of numbers that she had played for 9 months.

“I started playing this special set of numbers in February and have played them every day since.Snyder said.

Snyder’s numbers were: 07-12-31-37-44, which matched the five white balls in the Aug. 7 drawing.

“I was checking out some tickets at the store and got a message to visit a lottery office when I scanned one of them. I scanned it again and got the same message, so I told the clerk that he must have won a lot,” Snyder said.

“The clerk told me that they had recently sold a lifetime prize of $25,000 a year and printed out the winning numbers so I could check my ticket.. When I realized that I was the big winner, I tried not to get too excited at first. because it didn’t seem real. I still have a hard time believing this is real,” she added.

Instead of receiving $25,000 a year for life, Snyder chose to collect his winnings as a one-time payment of $390,000. He said he plans to use his proceeds to buy a new house.

You may also like:

– No tickets were sold with all six Mega Millions numbers and now the jackpot grows to $210 million

– A North Carolina man decided to buy a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket while pumping gas and won $2 million

– Michigan man played Powerball once a week and finally won $1 million

– Virginia lottery player went to collect a $600 prize, but was told he had actually won $1 million

– New York woman won the lottery and could have received $1,000 every day of her life, but she preferred to receive all the money in one payment

– Florida woman wins $2,500 a week lottery game for life