Michigan, teenager shoots in high school Three dead students, eight injured- Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

The reasons for the gesture are still unknown. The teenager had a semi-automatic pistol bought by his father four days earlier. A professor was also affected but not serious

FROM OUR WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT Three students were killed and eight people were injured in yesterday’s shooting at Oxford High School in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan. A 15-year-old, who was stopped by the police, opened fire at around 1pm: the officers arrived at the scene within a few minutes and, according to reports, they blocked the killer by snatching his gun. The reasons behind the teenager’s gesture are not yet clear and the authorities are investigating.

The victims are three students: Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Tate Myre, 16, died in the sheriff’s car rushing to the hospital. There are eight injured: three in critical condition. Also affected was a 47-year-old professor who has already returned home. We still don’t know anything about the killer, except that a fifteen-year-old student of the second year in the same institute. However, some considerations can be made:

1.The boy shot a semi-automatic pistol, a 9mm Sig Sauer. The weapon had been purchased four days earlier by his father. A news that brings us back to the Thanksgiving incident in Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, where a 13-year-old boy killed a five-year-old boy while they were playing with a loaded rifle found at home. The two adolescents, despite the enormous difference between the two tragedies, ended up in a juvenile prison. At the moment, however, no measures have been taken to punish the neglect of adults, the owners of the weapons.

2.It affects the account of the students, professors and agents of Oxford. Everyone followed the protocol proven in the exercises in case of shootings. As if to say: we were good and efficient. A damage containment strategy which has questionable logic. Instead of intervening on the origin of the problem, the culture of weapons, downstream measures are studied: how to barricade oneself in the classroom, how to hide and so on. But the cruel evidence of the facts. A 15-year-old still had the chance to fire 13 shots in five minutes.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a star of the National Democratic Party, appeared in great trouble yesterday in front of the cameras and then released a generic statement. Too generic. In his intentions, this would be the strongest passage: We have a responsibility to address what is a public health crisis. It is not clear what this actually means. Maybe nothing.