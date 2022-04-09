Mick Fleetwood’s mixed feelings on Stevie Nicks’ solo career: ‘She won’t let him go’

Fleetwood Mac drummer and co-founder Mick Fleetwood had mixed feelings about Stevie Nicks and his solo career. On the one hand, he was happy for her in everything he did and has supported her in any way. On the other hand, he was impatient for her to return to the band and tour, thus making them more millions.

Mick Fleetwood said he supports Stevie Nicks’ solo career

In 2012, Fleetwood spoke to Playboy (per Fleetwood Mac News) about Fleetwood Mac and their hiatus at the time. Due to Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’s solo careers, Fleetwood Mac’s tour was put on hold. Fleetwood wanted to support them, so he was okay with that.

“I don’t think Fleetwood Mac will ever tour again,” Fleetwood said. “But I really hope we do. We’ve been rehearsing and preparing for it since 2010. We were supposed to tour in 2011, but we pushed it back a year to allow Stevie Nicks to support her solo album and Lindsey Buckingham to do the same with hers.

“I have always supported my bandmates by making solo albums as long as we keep our band together. If you watch the credits as far back as you want, I’ve always played a lot of them, and this time was no different. I played drums on most of Stevie’s last album, the one she’s still supporting and that’s why she’s refusing to do a Fleetwood Mac tour for now.”

Then all of a sudden, Fleetwood didn’t seem too pleased with Nicks and his decision to focus more on his solo career than Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood said he didn’t like the uncertainty Nicks’ solo career caused.

Fleetwood said that even Buckingham was tired of waiting for Nicks. Suddenly, Fleetwood didn’t seem too supportive of Nicks. He didn’t like all the uncertainty she caused.

“It’s about her, and for the first time, I think, even Lindsey has lost her temper,” Fleetwood said. “All this uncertainty is a tremendous change for me. Stevie is very proud of her new album, and she understands that, but she won’t let it go.

“Honestly, it’s not easy out there, and it’s done well, but she insists on working at it until it’s unable to grow anymore. I understand what she likes about her situation: being on tour in support of her album, she can be herself, without any degree of commitment.

“She doesn’t have to worry about the other three of us asking her to do something, which is basically the contract that comes with being in a band. She has become captivated and obsessed with her album in a very nice but very inconvenient way.

“She’s working 20 times harder than she ever would have to with Fleetwood Mac and she’s not making anywhere near as much money as she would with us. But that’s what she wants to do, and she respects that. In the past she wouldn’t have taken no for an answer.

“I would have persuaded Stevie or whoever needed to be persuaded at the time to do the tour. But I won’t do it this time or ever again, and there’s nothing more to say about it. Stevie changed her agenda and changed her mind, and as stubborn as someone may be, this is what’s happening.

“Or it’s not happening, rather. It’s pretty simple: Stevie changed his mind. And you know what? That is our innate privilege as humans: each of us has the right to change our minds.”

Fleetwood Mac made tons of money on tour

Ever since he began his solo career, Nicks always promised to record and tour during periods when Fleetwood Mac was away.

Nicks needed another outlet. He needed a place to put all the songs that weren’t included on the next Fleetwood Mac album. However, breaking up the band was never an option. Nicks told NPR: “I’ve really convinced them that I’m not going anywhere. I loved my band. I would never break Fleetwood Mac ever.”

“Because there’s no, you know, there’s no reason to. I just take the time in between. [They] they just take their vacations. That’s it.”

However, Nicks’ In Your Dreams tour seemed to go beyond the usual allotted time, and Fleetwood knew they were all losing a lot of money. They did a tour after The danceplaying 44 shows in the US It grossed $60 million.

“It certainly is a blow to all of us financially,” Fleetwood said. “I don’t care what you have and what the money means to you, we are talking about a very important and profitable tour. We’re talking about being paid well to do something that, unless I’ve gotten things wrong in this band for the last 30 years, we all love to do, because we’ve continued to do it even during our toughest times individually and as a group.

“As a band, we don’t work very often, so we never became a big money machine like the Eagles. Fleetwood Mac could have been that and could still be today if we chose to, but we are not and we will not. Instead, we are the worst managed franchise in the rock and roll business.”

Now, 10 years later, Fleetwood Mac is no closer to touring together than they used to. No one knows if the band will ever play together again. However, Fleetwood will no doubt support Nicks in whatever he does in the future.

