Entertainment

Mick Fleetwood’s mixed feelings on Stevie Nicks’ solo career: ‘She won’t let him go’

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 4 minutes read

Fleetwood Mac drummer and co-founder Mick Fleetwood had mixed feelings about Stevie Nicks and his solo career. On the one hand, he was happy for her in everything he did and has supported her in any way. On the other hand, he was impatient for her to return to the band and tour, thus making them more millions.

Mick Fleetwood said he supports Stevie Nicks’ solo career

In 2012, Fleetwood spoke to Playboy (per Fleetwood Mac News) about Fleetwood Mac and their hiatus at the time. Due to Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’s solo careers, Fleetwood Mac’s tour was put on hold. Fleetwood wanted to support them, so he was okay with that.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 4 minutes read

Related Articles

As It Was: Did Harry Styles write the song inspired by Olivia Wilde?

5 mins ago

this is the true story of Gerard Pique and Shakira

8 mins ago

Now Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp | News from Mexico

17 mins ago

“That’s how we should play”

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button