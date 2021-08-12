Mick Jagger and his 4000 conquests. And beyond

Mick Jagger is among the most famous and beloved musicians. And even more vital: at 78 he is more energetic and fit than ever. In addition to his talent, Jagger is also known for his charm. He has married twice, is the father of 8 children, grandfather of 5 grandchildren, great-grandfather of little Ezra Key, and, to hear what the American journalist Christopher Andersen reports on his account in the book “Mick: The Wild Life and Mad Genius of Jagger”, he would also have had over 4000 relationships. How Andersen is certain of this, it is difficult to say. But surely, among Jagger’s achievements there are also some celebrities.

It actually makes news one of the few who told him no. Pattie Boyd, wife of Eric Clapton (and before Clapton, also george harrison), he said no to Jagger’s courtship. He just didn’t want to know about it. Instead, he sold Clapton’s girlfriend, Carla Bruni, long before she became Madame Sarkozy. Clapton still remembers asking Mick to let Carla go: “Please, Mick,” he told him, “Not this one. I think I’m in love with it.” But Jagger conquered Bruni. And Clapton suffered a lot: “The obsession with Mick and Carla gripped me all year. There were some horrible moments when I found myself being a guest of the Stones on a couple of shows, knowing that she was hidden in the background.

According to Andersen, Even Madonna, when she was not yet famous, but was just a girl who wanted to break into show business, had an affair with Jagger.

The list does not lack Angelina Jolie, who starred in the Rolling Stones video “Anybody Seen My Baby” (from the 1997 album

“Bridges to Babylon”).

It seems that initially Angelina said no to Mick (she was also married to Jonny Lee Miller), but, after a very tight court, she agreed to go out with the artist. Their relationship lasted a couple of years, although, always according to Andersen, Mick was not faithful to her, indeed, during a party, he left Angelina to leave with the actress Farrah Fawcett , star of the TV show “Charlie’s Angels”…

Loading... Advertisements

(Pictured by Getty Images Mick Jagger and second wife Jerry Hall)