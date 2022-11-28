Micro bangs: what type of face suits it best and how to wear it

A few weeks before the end of 2022, a new trend has risen on the catwalks: the micro bangsa proposal that has been joined by celebrities such as Lilly Collins, Bella Hadid Y Zendaya. Although it may seem too risky for many, the truth is that it has a long list of advantages, in addition to making you look a fresh and chic style.

Nothing better than closing the year by premiering a change of look, one that you can show off in your office parties and Christmas festivities. So if you are thinking of something bold, bet on the micro bangs, which will give you that original and sophisticated touch, so here we share a series of tips that will help you decide if this type of bangs is for you.

Emma Watson (Reuters).

What type of face does micro bangs go for?

Wearing bangs can be a resounding success, as long as you choose the one that best suits not only the shape of your face but also the type of hair you have, that is, its texture (curly, wavy or straight).

Something you should keep in mind is that micro bangs are custom made for round or inverted triangle faces, as they tend to be unflattering for longer ones. But the best thing about fashion is that the rules are meant to be broken, so if you’re curious, just dare.







Zendaya at Met Gala (Instagram).

If something must be highlighted about micro bangs, it is that it really does not need extreme care, also if you have straight or slightly wavy hair you will not have to worry about combing it every morning, minutes that you can take advantage of for your make up or the choice of your clothes.

Get inspired by celebrities!

There are few celebrities who have dared to wear micro bangs, an example of which is Emma WatsonZendaya either Tini Stoessel. Although more recently the Marc Jacobs brand opted for this style for its models that paraded its collection of fall 2022 a few months ago, having as standard-bearers Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Although the sisters opted for an even more challenging cut, they showed that micro bangs never go out of style. In another artist that you could be inspired by is Lily James.

amt