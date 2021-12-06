Micro futures on Ethereum are coming

Ethereum brings home another success in the field of finance that matters. They arrive today at CME from Chicago, the most important square in the world as regards the world of derivatives.

In fact, the micro futures, which have a cut of 1/10 compared to the cut of the classic ones, as was already the case for Bitcoin only a few months ago.

Micro futures on Ethereum arrive at the CME

All ready at the CME: it’s time for mini futures on Ether

A very important occasion, probably passed on the sly for a day anyway soft for the cryptocurrency industry, though Ethereum is preparing to challenge the $ 4,200 And Bitcoin is back above i $ 49,000, position gained millimeter by millimeter at the end of an afternoon of hard ones for all the financial markets.

Since the launch of the Ethereum futures in February, we have seen significant liquidity growth on these contracts, particularly among institutional investors. At the same time, the price of Ether it has more than doubled, creating sufficient demand for a micro future, which makes this market more accessible to a large portion of the public. Micro Futures on Ethereum will offer more choice in a market that is precise, transparent and regulated by CME Group.

This is the comment of Tim McCourt, manager of the CME group – which is thus enriched by a new tool trading on the main ones cryptocurrencies on the market.

Cut and other details on the contract

The contract will represent 0.1 Ether, versus 1 $ ETH of the classic contract – and will be traded on CME according to the rules of the market, the same to which the micro futures on Bitcoin. They will be in reply synthetic and obviously they will not provide for the physical exchange of ETH, but simply a settlement of a financial nature. The minimum block to trade will be 100 contracts – again in perfect line with the rules that are imposed on other products traded on this market.

What does it mean by Ethereum? It will mean greater attention among investors – even small ones – who need a highly regulated market. A contract that could also change the stance from SEC with regard to ETF based on Ethereum In the USA.

As the leader of SEC, Gary Gensler, prefers future and non-physical replication products, which we have already seen for the approval of Bitcoin ETFs. Of course, there were already full contracts, but the arrival of an additional instrument lines, at least in our opinion, in this direction. Good news more than welcome on a market that is struggling, with lateral and minimum movements and very low volumes.