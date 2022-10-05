Micro miniskirts are back: this is how Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens wear them

While haley bieber dined in West Hollywood, Vanessa Hudgens I was attending the Versace mega show in Milan. Nothing could unite them at that time, except for a special garment that few have dared to wear: the micro mini skirts.

Miu miu was the first brand to show the return of the micro mini skirts in September 2021. A year later and in different places, we see two stars stepping strong with this striking piece. It will be haley bieber Y Vanessa Hudgens Are you anticipating the return of these skirts?

Hailey Bieber and the most classic micro miniskirt. Photo: Instagram @justjared.

one day apart, haley bieber was the first to wear a micro mini skirt in your outfit. Accompanied by Justin Bieber, her husband, the model opted for a total look in black with her miniskirt, belt, crop top, eco-leather jacket, high-top boots, sunglasses and blue mini bag.

These micro mini skirts they have the advantage that they can lengthen your legs. One way to achieve this benefit is by wearing them with crop tops that show off your midriff or opting for a monochrome look that has the magic formula to stylize you.

Vanessa Hudgens gives her chic touch to the micro miniskirt. Photo: Instagram @justjared.

On your side, Vanessa Hudgens opted for an ensemble signed by Versace with micro mini skirt and a black and white checkered blazer. The actress exposed her midriff in a sparkly crop top with a scoop neckline and black platforms with ankle straps.

haley bieber Y Vanessa Hudgens They teach two different ways to use the same trend. Which of the two celebrities would you take as inspiration?