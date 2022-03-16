Microbiology sentinel network against resistant bacteria

María del Mar Tomás, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (Seimc).

“The National system of health (SNS) needs six sentinel centers specialized in Microbiology to control the resistant bacteria“. These are the words of Maria del Mar Tomasspokesperson for the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (Seimc), who assures that “this network is essential and must have, at least, approximately 100 people, if the situation is to be well controlled”.

This network would have a total of six sentinel centers distributed throughout the national territory and should be located as follows: “Two in the north and one in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Seville,” says Tomás. In addition, he explains that these centers “should have massive sequencingprofessionals with experience in antimicrobial resistance and have experts in research and innovation in this field”. For this, it would be feasible “a close collaboration of microbiologists with infectologists to know if the innovative therapies that are carried out work against the resistant bacteria“.

This connection between microbiologists and infectologists “is essential because they are the ones who have the capacity to perform collections of strains or clones of resistant bacteria and detect them quickly”, according to Tomás. Likewise, the spokesperson adds that “the data collected in these collections should be shared at a national level to give an alert as to whether, at that moment, there is any resistant bacteria in Spain and thus transfer it to the European Union for be able to control it faster”. The goal of this network, according to Tomás, is “to detect resistant bacteria early and eradicate them by applying preventive measures opportune”.

To stop this ‘silent pandemic‘, Tomás considers “essential” the creation of “these multidisciplinary groups of clinical microbiologists, infectologists and basic researchers and, together, establish priority lines in the SNS and in the health research“. Those lines should be based on two pillars: on the one hand, “the training for residents, facultative and doctors in the proper use of antibiotics with appropriate programs to continue protecting those antibiotics that have greater resistance and, even, to avoid a worse development of resistant bacteria”.

What is missing from the SNS to stop the ‘silent pandemic’?

Despite the fact that, according to the spokeswoman for Seimc Spain, it has professionals specialized in antimicrobial resistance, she considers that “by SNS it lacks more health researchers”. In this sense, Tomás assures that “there are very good clinical microbiologists but it is necessary that Health promote the research of these specialists within the SNS by supporting their research career within the Carlos III Institute“.

“A network of clinical trials in Spain should be encouraged to obtain objective and effective results”

As a result of this, Tomás states that “it should be favored a network of clinical trials in Spain to have objective and effective results and to apply the therapies in certain sentinel centers where these groups of specialized researchers must be found”.

In short, Tomás declares that “a network of sentinel centers nationwide with groups of professionals specialized in this field and must have enough capacity to sequence bacteria and know how to analyze the results through computer toolsa job that is not easy at all,” he concludes.