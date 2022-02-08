Microbiota, the ketogenic diet is not good for the intestinal flora

The ketogenic diet it is based on a high quantity of animal proteins and fats and a very low content of starchy and sugars. This regimen can help with shedding, but is associated with significant changes in the composition of the gut microbiota. Similarly, the vegan diet and the so-called American diet, very rich in ultra-processed foods, cause a loss of variety of the food that is important to maintain. The so-called flexitarian diet, which includes all types of foods in the right proportions, is instead the best, from this point of view.

This is the conclusion of a study conducted in collaboration by researchers from Danone Nutricia Research, a research center of the homonymous company in France, with those of the University of California at San Diego, just published in theAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The scientists evaluated the data of 1,800 people who are still participating in a research called the American Gut Project – Microsetta Initiative, launched by the Californian university with the aim of evaluating the composition of the intestinal microbiota in a large population. of volunteers from numerous countries. The aim is to draw as complete a map as possible and establish associations with different eating habits (for the European continent there is a section coordinated by the United Kingdom).

According to habits food, the authors identified five types of diet:

plant-based : it is the diet of vegetarians and vegans, which totally or partially excludes animal proteins and which, compared to the others, is particularly rich in fiber, as it focuses on fruit and vegetables;

it is the diet of vegetarians and vegans, which totally or partially excludes animal proteins and which, compared to the others, is particularly rich in fiber, as it focuses on fruit and vegetables; flexitarian : regime that includes a lot of fruit and vegetables and dairy products, without excluding meat, which however has a marginal role;

regime that includes a lot of fruit and vegetables and dairy products, without excluding meat, which however has a marginal role; defined diet of the conscientious American : a diet that, despite being rich in sugars, refined starches and poor in fresh vegetables, also includes nuts, whole-grain fibers and dairy products;

a diet that, despite being rich in sugars, refined starches and poor in fresh vegetables, also includes nuts, whole-grain fibers and dairy products; diet American standard : the worst diet, with its high content of sugars (many of which come from drinks and sweets), ultra-processed, animal fats and the low presence of both fresh vegetables and fibers;

the worst diet, with its high content of sugars (many of which come from drinks and sweets), ultra-processed, animal fats and the low presence of both fresh vegetables and fibers; there exclusion diet: the diet to which the ketogenic diet belongs and which, in fact, excludes entire categories of nutrients (especially sugars, simple and complex) to the advantage of others (proteins and animal fats), deliberately creating an imbalance.

Researchers have analyzed, with a genetic investigation, the composition of the microbiota of the participants and found that what counts is nutrition as a whole, rather than a single class of nutrients. Then they saw that the ketogenic diet is linked to a reduced presence of bifidobacteria which are very present in the microbiota for the maintenance of an optimal balance and for multiple metabolic reactions. As for the other diets, the worst was the standard American one. The plant-based diet, while being positive for the high fiber content, impoverishes the variety of the microbiota, making it less heterogeneous. The best is the flexitariana, which preserves the variety of species thanks to the multiplicity of foods allowed.

In general, according to the authors, the more varied a diet is and also includes a lot of fruit and vegetables, dairy products (preferably fermented), whole grains rich in fiber and animal proteins (even if in limited quantities), the better the microbiota. In short, there are habits and diets that are more or less positive for the microbiota. According to the authors, this should be remembered when opting for a ketogenic diet or other regimes that deliberately unbalance the intake of entire categories of foods. Finally, from a therapeutic point of view, the information collected could help formulate personalized food programs aimed at rebalancing dysbiosis by acting only on what you eat.

