Microchip Ferrari: the choices of Vigna – Mondo Auto

Many new roles, many new responsibilities: the appointments of Benedetto Vigna, managing director of Ferrari, configure a renewed structure for the car manufacturer that wants to project itself into a future where tradition will no longer be enough. In Maranello the key roles have not changed, but others have been added, with a very careful look at electronics and digital challenges, the first guiding thread of Vigna’s decisions. The second is the attention to the Italian soul of Maranello, with appointments all linked to identity cards of the Belpaese. The CEO who replaced Louis Camilleri after John Elkann’s interregnum speaks little: but he is certainly incisive, as he has ‘taken’ several leading executives from STMicroelectronics.

“Ferrari expands the management team that supports the CEO Benedetto Vigna, enhancing some internal figures and then drawing from the microchip manufacturer Stm, from which the same Vigna arrived, and expanding the functions that report to the CEO from 12 to 15. The technical functions that previously belonged to the cto Michael Leiters and the production manager Vincenzo Regazzoni, who left in December, have been divided between four different people.“, Remembers Repubblica. The goal, according to what Vigna said, is agility: but it also seems that the decentralization of responsibilities is an important element.

“Benedetto Vigna, CEO strongly desired in Maranello by President John Elkann after the mysterious resignation of Camilleri, is giving its mark to the structure of the company which is the symbol of Italian spirit. Vigna has surrounded himself with excellent people who come from his world, that of hyper-modern connectivity. Normal, for an STMicroeletronics school manager. But to the eye, the confirmation of Flavio Manzoni, a genius, at Design and the choice of Gianmaria Fulgenzi, who comes from the racing department, for the product, understood as dream machines to be created taking into account how and how the world is changing, are positive.“, Writes Leo Turrini in the Resto del Carlino. If Vigna manages to keep Ferrari on the great results achieved in recent years, even when the internal combustion engine is relegated to a select few, then that of cars will be its ‘new’ world: today, after a few months, it still hasn’t shaken. off the label of the past (but it’s only a matter of time).

“With the new reorganization, two managers from Stmicroelectronics, the old company from Vigna, join the company, obviously two trusted men: Ernesto Lasalandra, appointed Chief Research & Development Officer, and Angelo Pesci, who has been appointed Chief Purchasing & Quality Officer. In key positions there are only Italian managers. The only foreign name is that of Charlie Turner, the new head of communications and digital content. Turner hails from Top Gear and is a digital content wizard. It may seem bizarre that the communication of the company that best represents Made in Italy in the world relies on an Englishman, but in the end Ferrari has its main market in the world. The Brand Diversification that Nicola Boari, one of the managers leaving at the end of the year, was in charge of, for now remains ad interim in the hands of Benedetto Vigna as if to underline its strategic importance in the future of the company. Now all that remains is to wait for the next cars. Because then Ferrari will always be judged by those“, Writes Umberto Zapelloni on the Newspaper instead.