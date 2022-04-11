Business

Microchip implants that allow you to pay with your hand

  • katherine latham
  • business reporter

A woman pays using an implanted chip

image source, Pyotr Dejneka

Caption,

The first time a microchip was implanted in a human was in 1998 and it has been in commercial use for a decade.

Every time Patrick Paumen pays for something in a store or restaurant, he causes a stir.

This 37-year-old doesn’t need a bank card or his cell phone to pay. Instead, simply puts his left hand close contactless card reader and the payment is made.

“The reactions I get from the cashiers are priceless!” says Paumen, a security guard from the Netherlands.

You can pay by hand because in 2019 iplanted a contactless payment microchip under the skin.

