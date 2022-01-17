Microlino Icona Design, Car of the year by Chicago Athenaeum – Current events

Designed entirely in Turin at the Icona Design Group headquarters for Micro Mobility Systems, the new Microlino 2.0 electric car – an ideal mix of cars and motorcycles – has been nominated Car of the Year 2021 by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. The Swiss Microlino 2.0 recently also obtained the Good Design © Award 2021.

The car consists of a lightweight aluminum body with a reinforced steel door and independent suspension on all four wheels. “The surprising fully electric Retro Bubble Car – says architecture critic Christian Narkiewicz-Laine – is not only sustainable, but it is also incredibly beautiful and extremely pleasant, it brings liveliness and fun back into the imagination of urban mobility”.

Equipped with a 25 hp engine, the two-seater is offered in three versions: Urban with 6 kWh battery, Dolce with 10.5 kWh battery and Competizione with 14 kWh battery. These versions will allow you to travel 90, 170 and 230 km respectively, allowing the bubble car to exceed the range of some much larger electric models currently on the market.

Microlino can be recharged with a normal wall socket in just four hours. Obviously, Microlino 2.0 will not be able to venture on the motorway with its maximum speed of 90 km / h.