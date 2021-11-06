Microluna, the longest lunar eclipse of the last century: this is when it is and which Italian regions will be able to see it

It will take place in two weeks thelongest lunar eclipse of the last hundred years. When? Friday 19th November. It will not be a total lunar eclipse, but almost: 97% of our satellite will be covered by the shadow of the Earth. For that total, in fact, we will have to wait on May 16, 2022.

The November 19th event will present a curious peculiarity. In fact, the Moon, in addition to being full, will also be close to the apogee, that is the farthest point on its orbit from the Earth, which means that it will appear smaller than usual, hence the name of “microluna“. Experts have estimated that the full moon will occur at 5 pm on November 19th and will peak in illumination at 3:58.

The peak of the eclipse? At 9 am (Italian time) and will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, as specified by the NASA. At that moment, therefore, 97% of the lunar surface will be obscured and therefore it will appear to us to be colored red. But beware: from Europe it will not be observable for the entire duration and, in particular, in Italy only some regions will be able to see it, those further north: Val D’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino Alto Adige.