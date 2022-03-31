micron BA.2, the ‘silent’ sub-variant of Covid-19 that is already dominant around the world; what is it like and what are the symptoms

Until a few weeks ago, the micron variant of Covid-19 BA.1 was the most common in the world, same that surprised different experts for its level of transmissibility despite being less dangerous than others. But in the middle of this month the extremely transmissible of this variant has been displaced by the BA.2, also known as “silent micron”.

What is micron BA.2 and why is it the dominant Covid subvariant in the world?

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that the ‘silent’ subvariant represents 86 percent of the sequenced cases. In Europe, there has been an increase in infections due to this subvariant, the same is happening in the United States and Asia.

Why is micron Sub-Variant BA.2 also called ‘silent’?

It is determined to be ‘silent’ because it does not have the genetic marker that has been used by researchers as a way of quickly determine if the infection was likely to be the BA.1 micron variant rather than the Delta.

A BA.2 infection can be detected by a lateral flow test or a PCR test, although these methods do not distinguish between BA.2 and Delta.

What are the symptoms of micron BA.2?

Cough

Fatigue

congestion

runny nose

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Throat pain

stuffy or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

BA.2 is more contagious and dangerous?

The BA.2 subvariant has kept the WHO on alert because it is more transmissible than the normal micron, although it is not more dangerous. The UK health authorities have designated her ‘under investigation’ because they monitor her closely but are not concerned.

Can I get BA.2 if I am vaccinated?

Yes, vaccines have been shown to be less effective against this variant since protection decreases with time, but according to the United Kingdom Health Security Agency indicates that a booster dose would increase the protection and prevent hospitalizations and deaths.

