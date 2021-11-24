Micropam, the drug has been nowhere to be found in pharmacies for months

Unfortunately, many families are experiencing a nightmare, due to a life-saving drug that has not been found for some time in Italian pharmacies.

For months now we find ourselves having to deal with the Covid and the various measures taken by the government to counter its spread. A clear example of this is the extended use of the Green Pass and the vaccination campaign which continues sent. While we wait to understand how this situation will evolve, however, we must not forget that there are also other situations that deserve special attention.

There are, in fact, many pathologies that cannot be underestimated, as they have serious repercussions on the life, and in particular on the health, of many people. A clear example of this is the nightmare that many Italian families who are failing have been experiencing for some time now more to find a life-saving drug at the pharmacies in our area. Here’s what it is.

Life-saving drug nowhere to be found in pharmacies: what’s going on

In recent months the government has decided to implement one new squeeze regarding green certification, with the latter being mandatory, starting from last October 15, also to go to work and beyond. While waiting to understand how this situation will evolve, however, we must also turn an eye to other situations, which unfortunately lead many families to live a real nightmare.

In fact, for months now, the Micropam. It is a prescription drug like antiepileptic for the treatment of convulsions, including febrile seizures in children, characterized by a rapid and involuntary contraction of muscles.

Febrile convulsions, as reported by IlGiornale.it, are a neurological disorder that affects from 2% to 5% of children aged between 6 months and 5 years. Some are at risk of developing subsequent epilepsy. Managing a seizure is not easy and fast-acting medicines to use include the Micropam and the Buccolam.

Micropam that has not been found in Italian pharmacies for months

Despite being a life-saving drug, however, the Micropam It has been nowhere to be found in Italian pharmacies for months. IlGiornale.it therefore decided to contact many pharmacies to understand what is happening and the answer was, unfortunately, always the same: “He has been absent for some time now“. L’AIFA, with a note dated 21 May 2021 indicated that the shortage for the 10 mg / 2.5 ml dosage is due to “production problems which concerned the production site of the finished product“.

This resulted in an increase in sales for the 5mg / 2.5ml dosage, causing a shortage of the latter as well. At the moment it is not yet clear why this drug is nowhere to be found. In this regard, again based on what various pharmacists told IlGiornale.it, drugs often disappear from the shelves for economic reasons.

In 2019, for example, the Aice, Italian association against epilepsy, denounced the phenomenon of parallel imports. “If in Italy the drug costs less than what is sold in Germany – explained Dr. Giovanni Battista Pesce, president of Aice – distributors buy up, repackage and resell them in Germany for more money“.

READ ALSO >>> Anti-Covid vaccine, a turnover worth billions: who earns the most

To overcome this problem theAifa has sought alternative solutions, for example by authorizing Aurobindo Pharma Italia to import Stesolid. Families, therefore, can request the local health authorities or hospital pharmacies of the packages imported from abroad, or contact a preparatory pharmacist who can make a galenic preparation. Not all pharmacies, however, offer this service. A real nightmare for many Italian families, with Dr. Pesce commenting: “If they take your oxygen away, how do you see it? It is a crime“.