Microplastics in human blood, first found

The microplastics they are everywhere, from the peaks of Everest to the shores of remote islands in the Indian Ocean. We know that humans ingest and inhale them and now, for the first time, a group of researchers found them in our blood. This is reported by a study conducted by the University of Vrije, in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands and published in the journal Environment International.

According to the study, which analyzed blood samples from 22 anonymous donors, 80% of them presented inside tiny plastic particles. The effects on human health are still unknown.

Constant presence but unknown effects

Microplastics, or the plastic particles smaller than five millimeters in diameterrepresent an emerging pollutant, but definitely pervasive on our planet: initially found – about twenty years ago – on the beaches of the United Kingdom, they were soon identified everywhere, from the most remote places on Earth to the foods we eat and, consequently, also in our organism, in particular in the intestines of adults and children and in the placenta of pregnant women.

Precisely because their discovery is relatively recent, the effects of microplastics on human health are still unknown: some scientific evidence has shown that ingested microplastics that pass through the gastrointestinal tract can have repercussions on the welfare of the microbiota (i.e. the microorganisms that are normally found in our intestine that ensure the correct functioning of the whole organism).

We had already told you, moreover, that microplastics, if ingested, could carry harmful microorganisms more effectively, representing an additional risk to our health. In addition, some studies have hypothesized different molecular mechanisms according to which microplastics would be absorbed by the body’s tissues and in them they would amplify the inflammatory and immune responses.

A revolutionary result

Given the omnipresence of this pollutant, it seemed only a matter of time for microplastics to be detected in other parts of the body as well. And indeed it was: the study authors have analyzed samples of blood taken from 22 healthy and anonymous donors looking for synthetic polymer particles greater than 700 nanometers in diameter, a size considered suitable for identifying those that can be absorbed by the cells of the human body. Among all the champions, 17 (about 80% of the total) featured microplastics.