Microplastics in the blood, the first test in a study

The tiny fragments of plastic dispersed in the environment can end up in the blood and enter the human body: the first evidence is collected by the research conducted in the Netherlands and coordinated by the Vrije Universiteit of Amsterdam. The results, published in the Environment International journal, were obtained by the working group led by ecotoxicologist Heather Leslie and by chemist Marja Lamoree, as part of the Immunoplast project.

The data were collected thanks to the analysis of blood donated by 22 anonymous people, in which traces of five polymers were searched, i.e. molecules that are the building blocks of plastic, and for each of them the levels present in the blood.

Too many microplastics in the bottle. How to reduce the risks by Viola Rita 09 November 2020





Pet and polystyrene in the analyzed blood samples

It was found that in three quarters of the 22 samples examined there were traces of plastic and that the most abundant material is PET (polyethylene terephthalate) of which the bottles are made: a quantity of 1.6 micrograms per milliliter of blood was measured, equal to one plastic teaspoon in a thousand liters of water (an amount equal to ten large bathtubs). Polystyrene used in packaging was also very common, followed by polymethyl methacrylate, also known as plexiglas.

Microplastics are first found in the human placenta 09 December 2020





Further studies are needed to understand the real health risks

Now, the researchers note, it remains to be seen whether and how easily the plastic particles can pass from the bloodstream to the organs.

“These are the first data of this type and now – said Lamoree – more will have to be collected to understand how much microplastics are present in the human body and how dangerous they can be. Thanks to the new data it will be possible to establish whether exposure to microplastics poses a threat to public health “.