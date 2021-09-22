“Microquadri” by Leonardo and bitcoin: the strangest scam with 200 victims – Chronicle

Milan – Micro frames “Hidden” in the works of Leonardo da Vinci. Great deals guaranteed in bitcoin, virtual currency. AND profitable investments (per share) in the works of the painter Alina Ciuciu, sponsored by the inevitable Vittorio Sgarbi (who, however, is extraneous to the investigations). Strange story indeed, if the same judge signed it two stops defines it “complex and bizarre scam in the field of works of art and cryptocurrencies. “The two who passed off as financial consultant and lawyer they are finished under house arrest by order of the investigating judge Guido Salvini. The investigation, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Eugenio Fusco and by the prosecutor Carlo Scalas, was conducted by the Milanese Fiamme Gialle after the denunciation of a woman duped for 125 thousand euros which should have been used in part for the purchase of 12 imaginary “micro-frames hidden in Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings” and 32 “digital fractions” (of 2,000 euros each) of works by the painter Alina Ciuciu, unaware of everything. The scam allegedly involved around 200 customers.









Let’s go in order. FC, 46, who pretended to be a lawyer and DC, 49, who acted as a financial consultant without having a title, according to the ordinance they would have proposed to the woman “to join an investment fund that had the purpose of spreading an International Web Gallery by creating a digitized representation of the most important works of art “, a practice that is becoming fashionable in the last period. Each work – it had been explained to her in captivating brochures and mysterious terms but in English spoken casually – “would have been divided into single portions of which whoever joined the fund would become the owner and the title of ownership would be established for each fraction from a “token”, a sort of digital token whose value would have risen rapidly in a few years “, so they said,” up to tenfold “as a result of the automatic growth in the value of world art” “. Three other people are investigated in the investigation, including AK,” who he presented himself – writes the judge in the decision – in his capacity as commercial manager of the company Xchampion, according to him a holding company based in Singapore, founded by Asian tycoons, which was about to open a series of branches in Europe “.









Part some money run over by the woman, “equal to 24 thousand euros” it would have been destined to‘purchase of 12 “micro-frames hidden in Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings”, discovered by an alleged “expert” thanks to an elusive “scientific discovery”. Another “16 thousand euros would have been used to buy 32 Token Art of paintings by the painter Ciuciu”. The money went to Switzerland. “The use of technical terms such as token, blockchain and smart contract” served to deceive, and there was even “an elusive online counter” to indicate the increase in value of the non-existent “micro-panels” discovered thanks to “references of an esoteric nature. “. In comparison, Dan Brown with his bestselling Da Vinci Code was an amateur.

