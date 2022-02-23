MicroRNAs (sequences of genetic material) can predict the severity of covid-19

MicroRNAs, small sequences of genetic material that regulate various biological processes, are a biomarker capable of predicting the severity of covid-19, according to a study led by Spanish researchers from the National Center for Microbiology (CNM).

Doctors Amanda Fernández Rodríguez and María Ángeles Jiménez Sousa have been coordinating a team at the CNM for some time that analyzes the genetic mechanisms that define the evolution, severity and mortality of covid-19.

Now, thanks to genomic sequencing, they have managed to establish molecular fingerprints that appear at the beginning of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and have discovered that plasma microRNA is altered by the virus and generates genetic patterns that predict the severity of the disease. .

The results of the work have been published in the journal Emerging Microbes and Infection.

To carry out the study, the authors analyzed the microRNA profiles and other possible biomarkers of the immune response in the plasma of 96 covid-19 patients with different degrees of severity, from asymptomatic to moderate and severe.

Thus, they verified that there are up to 200 microRNAs whose expression is significantly different in these 96 patients compared to the control group (healthy people).

MicroRNAs thus confirm their key role in the control of viral infections, since the variations in their expression linked to infection can be detected even before the virus itself.

The research, carried out in collaboration with various hospitals in the Community of Madrid, reveals a profound alteration in the expression of plasma microRNAs in patients with covid-19 from a very early stage of the disease, which has made it possible to identify different specific microRNA signatures associated with each severity level.

These results have also made it possible to generate a predictive risk model for mortality based on the profiles of 10 types of microRNAs, which demonstrates a high capacity to discriminate the different degrees of disease.

The authors explained that this research provides new evidence of the significant alteration of gene expression caused by SARS-CoV-2, and demonstrates the validity of microRNAs as early predictors of the severity and mortality of covid-19.

Infections caused by viruses can alter the expression profile of the microRNAs of the cells they infect, causing the appearance and development of inflammatory processes and autoimmune pathologies, therefore, knowing the functioning of microRNAs during infections can improve knowledge of diseases and their clinical management. EFE

