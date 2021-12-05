Microsoft accepts defeat: it will be easier to change the default browser in Windows 11

Microsoft continues to work on how to choose the default browser in Windows 11. Now Microsoft has retraced its steps and, in a new test version, allows users to set a default browser other than Edge with a single key, thus simplifying the process of choice.

Developer Rafael Rivera, in his Tweet, shared the new simplified mode where, instead of having to change individual file extensions or protocol handlers for HTTP, HTTPS, .HTML and .HTM, Windows 11 offers a simple button that allows people to switch browsers default.

In an official statement to The Verge, Aaron Woodman, vice president of Windows marketing, confirmed that the changes are being tested and adds: “In the preview of Windows 11 Insider Build 22509 released Wednesday on the Dev Channel, we made it easier for a Windows Insider user to set the default browser for apps that sign up for HTTP :, HTTPS :, .HTM, and .HTML.”

How this story developed

Microsoft had previously defended the decision to make switching to another browser more difficult. Alternative browser makers didn’t like the changes so much that Mozilla tried to get around the block, as we documented in September.

Microsoft then ran for cover by blocking Mozilla’s attempt.

Currently, therefore, Windows 11, when a browser other than Edge has been installed, provides a prompt that is activated only when a link is clicked from outside a browser.

The prompt opens a file or link in a different browser, with a checkbox to always use this application.

If this opportunity is not used, you have to go to the settings menu and find the specific function.

Microsoft is still testing these new Windows 11 tweaks as well it is not known when they will be available to all users. They may come with a larger update to Windows 11 next year, but there are no official dates yet. We will see if that will be the happy conclusion of this story.