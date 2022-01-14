Microsoft, acquisition of IO Interactive in sight? The insider Klobrille speaks – Nerd4.life

The next acquisition carried out by Microsoft will be that of IO Interactive? After the recent developments this is a possibility that many see as concrete, and the insider Klobrille was asked about it.

Yesterday the announcement of Hitman Trilogy arrived, available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, and it was natural to think of a rapprochement between the Redmond house and the development team of the famous stealth action series. Well, how are things?

“There are some really clear signs of a good relationship between the two sides that it could get even stronger with Project Dragon“, wrote Klobrille.” Jez (Corden, Ed) is not confirming anything, he just says what many of us already think; but no one knows whether this situation leads to an actual acquisition or not.

“I’m only considering the short-term issues: you don’t earn anything if the products this team creates are already linked to your subscription”, added the insider, referring precisely to the episodes of the series. Hitman.

“If we see it more as a defensive maneuver to ensure content that goes well beyond the existing contracts, then an acquisition would obviously make sense.” We’ll see.