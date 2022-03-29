Microsoft already offers refurbished Xbox Series X in its own Store

Given the shortage of components that does not seem to be solved and that the pandemic began and seems to continue to accentuate the current war in Ukraine, hardware manufacturers continue to seek multiple solutions so that sales do not stop. And in the case of current generation consoles, like the Xbox Series X, Microsoft has started earlier than we thought with a practice that was more of a third-party thing: the sale of refurbished consoles.

But before continuing with the text, we want to warn you so that there is no confusion: For now only available in the US and UK Store, so, for example, we will not be able to access your purchase from Spain or Latin America. However, this does not mean that we will not start seeing them soon in other countries where there is obviously a demand for Xbox Series X consoles.

Xbox Series X refurbished… with a bundle

In recent days, more intensely, users are condemning video game and technology store chains for selling consoles “compulsorily” in a bundle, taking advantage of this low availability and high reservation requests, to get other items. to the user willing to pass to this new generation. And it seems that the Microsoft Store is no stranger to this widespread procedure.

From what we see in the UK, the correct refurbished price appears, but in the US it seems that we will have to choose that bundle. Without a doubt, we celebrate the availability, because they are not very exaggerated either, but we hope that this situation will normalize along with the available stock in the coming months. And if not, there is always the option of opting for a magnificent Xbox Series S, whose value for money is simply unmatched and is usually available in all stores.