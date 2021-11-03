Microsoft also presents its “metaverse”: it passes through Teams

Microsoft plans to bring the augmented reality world of Microsoft Mesh to Teams. Starting in 2022, the ability to create personalized avatars and to take advantage of virtual environments for video calls, meetings and experiences of “sociality in augmented reality” will be available.

After Facebook, Microsoft is also running fast towards this goal. This week at the Microsoft Ignite conference, executives announced how much they are focusing on the development of this project to bring Mesh to your Teams collaboration platform.

Already at the May developer conference, Microsoft introduced its “Augmented Reality Mesh” enterprise collaboration platform backed by the Microsoft Azure cloud computing network, albeit without providing a clear timeline.

Now Microsoft has said that Mesh in Teams will premiere in 2022 with a series of pre-built immersive spaces for meetings or social universes in virtual reality. Over time, Microsoft will add tools to allow customers to create their own custom virtual spaces.

Microsoft describes Mesh for Teams as a Teams feature “which will combine the augmented reality capability of Microsoft Mesh, which allows people in different physical locations to merge collaborative and shared holographic experiences, with the productivity tools of Teams, where people can join meetings, send chats, collaborate on documents shared and more“.

Users will be able to access Mesh for Teams not only from augmented reality headsets such as HoloLens, but also via smartphones and common computers.

Microsoft has also worked with Accenture for several years to build virtual campuses where employees can meet for presentations, conferences, parties and other similar events and the feedback has been very positive.

As for the corporate sector of Microsoft’s vision of the metaverse, companies will be able to build their virtual spaces directly within Teams, thus constituting another way for workers to collaborate, in addition to chat, email, video calls and face-to-face meeting.