Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, the acquisition will be examined by the FTC in the USA – Nerd4.life

As was expected, theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be examined by Federal Trade Commission in the USA, according to a standard procedure for market operations of this importance, but the confirmation was reported in the past few hours by Bloomberg.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the American publication reported that the FTC will investigate the case, carrying out an investigation into the possible harmful effects of such an acquisition, especially with regard to possible damage to competition.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard

The news is simply that, in this case, it was decided that the acquisition would therefore be examined by the FTC, the federal body dedicated to commerce, and not by the Justice Department.

The two bodies have substantially equal powers as regards the possibility of examining potentially critical cases in terms of antitrust, therefore a choice was made between one and the other, presumably focusing on an office capable of examining more scrupulously and with greater competence in the field.

The peculiarity of the matter can be found in the fact that Lina Khan, head of the FTC, is particularly keen on a stricter approach to large-scale acquisitions, particularly with regard to technology companies, which according to his view have been able to leverage their own for a long time. leading positions to gain additional market power.

Under Khan’s leadership, the FTC recently thwarted Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM, which was eventually abandoned, as well as Lockheed Martin Corp’s acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings. shadow on the possibility that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is successful, even if Microsoft’s situation in the gaming field is definitely far from a monopoly position and, in some respects, one might think that even the recent acquisition of Bungie by Sony could help to demonstrate balance in the market.