Microsoft and Qualcomm, agreement expiring: does the idea of ​​Windows on Apple M1 make its way?

Apple revolutionized its line-up of Mac systems with the introduction of Apple M1, first, and Apple M1 Pro / Max, later. The new Apple Silicon chipsets use ARM architecture and have already stood out for their efficiency, as well as for high performance in some areas. Against Microsoft has never been particularly interested in working on a version of Windows on ARM for new Macs with Apple Silicon, but that may change soon.

According to what is discovered through a new article by XDA-Developers, the lack of interest of the Redmond company seems to be due to previous agreements signed with Qualcomm, now expiring. After all, in recent years Microsoft has always supported Apple systems with the possibility of running its Windows via Boot Camp, while Windows on ARM was made available only on devices with Qualcomm SoCs, but it seems that under this choice there was an agreement between Microsoft is the American chipset maker.

Microsoft-Qualcomm, the agreement on Windows on ARM expiring

The source cites two people familiar with the agreement, who obviously remained anonymous, according to which the signed contract “will expire soon”. How soon not known, since no date is mentioned. When the deal is concluded, however, we know that other chipset vendors will also be able to use Windows on ARM, and this may allow Microsoft to work on an Apple Silicon compatible version of its OS. This hypothesis had previously been refuted by Microsoft, which had strangely defined itself not interested in developing its own OS for the new Mac systems.

At the moment there is no official support for Windows for the Apple M1‌, ‌M1 Pro‌ and ‌M1 Max‌ processors, which can use Microsoft’s operating system only through virtual machines, such as Parallels (from version 16.5 onwards), and only on some Insider Preview versions developed for ARM hardware (and often the results are disappointing). With the expiration of the agreement between Microsoft and Qualcomm, Windows on ARM may natively support Apple Silicon.