Microsoft and SEGA announce a strategic partnership to launch “Super Games” – Nerd4.life

Microsoft And SAW have announced an agreement moved to the launch of some “Super Games“of the Japanese publisher, focused on Azure, the proprietary cloud technology of the Redmond house. Basically SEGA wants to produce these big titles in a next-generation environment based on cloud gaming and has chosen Microsoft as a partner to do so. These Super Games will follow three key principles: they will be global, they will be online and will be focused on building large communities, so it is easy to imagine that they will be online live services (like Fortnite, for example) and what the model will be followed.

In the official press release no mention is made of what these titles could be, but scrolling through the various rumors of recent months on SEGA, it is impossible not to notice those on an online shooter in development at Creative Assembly, of which, however, nothing is known yet. .

With this move, SEGA wants to follow those who are now gods trend inevitable of the market, entering the future of video games. It also wants to optimize development processes using Azure to offer players high-quality experiences, accessible wherever there are performing connections (not for nothing in the announcement refers directly to the spread of 5G).

Note that the press release also talks about mutual collaboration, so Microsoft will not only provide its technologies to SEGA, but will actively work on projects, at least on the Azure side. It is of course not a merger between the two companies, but it is a move that brings them very close.