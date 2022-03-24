Microsoft argues that you don’t need to be on Game Pass to succeed on Xbox

This week is celebrating the Game Developers Conference (GDC), an annual event, which had not been held in person for two years, dedicated to developers and the industry. From his lectures and talks a multitude of reflections on culture and business of video games, and one of the most commented topics is being the rise of digital subscriptions like PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft’s service is an important part of its gaming division, but the company said at the San Francisco event that games do not need to be on subscription to be successful on Xbox consoles: direct sales and free games with microtransactions are also important for the brand, which takes a 30% of all transactions made in your store digital.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaminghas participated in one of those talks, collected by VGC, along with Sarah Bond, corporate vice president of Xbox. “I want to make it clear to people that for the Xbox team there is no business model that we think will win“, said the most visible face of Xbox. “Developers regularly ask me: ‘If I’m not on the subscription am I no longer viable on Xbox?’ And that’s absolutely not true.”

In video games, sales, free games and subscriptions coexist

Spencer continues, “If we look at the stores, with people selling games, buying games, that’s an important part of our profit and loss report. And it is something in which we invest resources to allow our developers to do a good job there”. The executive assures that, unlike in audiovisual production and music, where a business model (that of subscriptions) is is clearly imposing on others, in video games it is not like that. Physical and digital sales coexist, subscriptions and free to play with microtransactions.

“This is where I sometimes contrast with other forms of entertainment that we are compared to, whether it’s music, whether it’s video, where Models [de negocio] have really condensed down to maybe one or two business models that work,” reasons the head of Microsoft Gaming. “I fundamentally believe that a strength of the video game business is diversity of business models and the solidity of them”.

“Definitely on the Xbox team we invest in the business models that developers ask for and we make sure they’re successful, so every year we see great new experiences on our platform that would never have been created if that business model wasn’t on our platform, Spencer concluded.

Microsoft’s speech fits with the vision of the industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls also shared in the GDC: the services of subscription are booming, but far from dominating the market. Xbox Game Pass, Apple Arcade and company represent 4% of a cake, that of the video game industry, whose biggest slice (79%) goes to microtransactionsbattle passes, and other in-game purchases, whether paid or free.