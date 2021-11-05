Microsoft at work on its Metaverso- Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

The goal of the Redmond company is to give the possibility to those who already use the collaboration tools to hold meetings through their digital avatars in virtually reconstructed environments

Facebook has definitively opened the race to the Metaverse with the decision to change the name of the company, but has already found a fierce rival in its path. Microsoft has in fact announced important innovations in the realization of its three-dimensional virtual environment, bringing Mesh into the much better known Teams.

Mesh a platform presented in March of this year, the result of the experience of the pandemic, which aims to take remote collaborations to another level compared to how we know them now: with this technology, 3D representations of people are created, projected in a virtual environment where they can meet the avatars of other users.

The new project announced by Microsoft foresees that in the first months of 2022 the potential still to be explored of Mesh are combined with the much more established Teams services that are enabling hundreds of millions of people to work remotely through online meetings, group chats and spaces to share documents.

On a concrete level, those who already use the Teams platform will be able to choose participate in a call through his virtual avatar, both in two and in three dimensions, which will replicate some movements such as the raising of the hand to request the word and will adapt some animations to the voice of the user who is speaking. All this simply via smartphone or PC, without the need to wear a 3D viewer, even if the best experience using these devices.

The stated goal of the Redmond company get to the construction of a Metaverse, within which companies, institutions or individuals can exploit virtual environments to collaborate from every point of view. We start with the meetings because they represent the most immediate solution and the technology has already been presented for both platforms such as Mesh and functionality such as Together. The latter allows you to bring connected people together in a single window and to standardize their backgrounds so that they appear to be in the same place. In perspective, however, we want to aim for a much more immersive result, also thanks to technologies such as HoloLens that the company has been working on for years.

A well-defined direction that foresees the competition with other realities who work on completely similar projects. Facebook, just renamed Meta, wants to do something very similar and had already launched Horizon WorkRooms, with features that can be superimposed on Microsoft Mesh. Menlo Park has meanwhile taken other steps forward during the Facebook Connect 2021 by presenting Home Horizon, a virtual space accessible through Oculus viewers where you can invite your friends’ avatars.

But there are not only these two giants in the competition for the Metaverse. To work in parallel with similar projects

there are also the two video game manufacturers Epic Games and Roblox. Among others we must then mention the case of Nvidia with its Omniverse and among the very latest on the list, Nike is also being added, which seems interested in three-dimensional solutions for the sale of its products.