Microsoft beats estimates thanks to the cloud. Revenues up to $ 51.7 billion but the stock suffers

Listen to the audio version of the article

Microsoft beat analysts’ estimates for the second quarter, driven by strong demand for its cloud computing services from companies marrying hybrid business models due to the pandemic.

Revenue rose to $ 51.73 billion in the three months ended December 31, from $ 43.08 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $ 50.88 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $ 18.77 billion ($ 2.48 per share) from $ 15.46 billion a year ago. “We continue to innovate and invest in different segments and markets with an operating model that strengthens our strategy and culture,” said CEO Satya Nadella.

Earlier this month, Microsoft bought “Call of Duty” producer Activision Blizzard for $ 68.7 billion in its biggest deal ever, a bet on building the so-called virtual world of the “metaverse”.

Microsoft stock has undergone a correction of around 15% over the past month, on par with other tech stocks. Even after the communication of the good financial results, the stock continued to decline in the early stages of afterhours trading.