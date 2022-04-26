Microsoft beats revenue estimates on cloud strength By Reuters



©Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar



By Tiyashi Datta and Jane Lanhee Lee

April 26 (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly earnings and revenue on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for the software giant’s cloud-based services following the pandemic-driven shift to hybrid working models. .

Shares of the company were up less than 1% in after-hours trading.

People and organizations turned to various Microsoft (NASDAQ:) products, such as the Outlook and Teams workplace messaging apps, to communicate during the shift to working and learning from home, making the company the a winner of the pandemic.

As economies reopen, businesses are increasingly switching to a hybrid model that allows staff to work alternately from the office and home.

That’s also helping drive revenue from Windows products, said Brett Iversen, general manager of investor relations. “Strength in the commercial PC market drove Windows OEM (original product) revenue up 11%,” he told Reuters.

The hybrid working trend is resulting in continued strength for Microsoft cloud services, including its flagship cloud offering, Azure.

Azure’s annual growth of 46.0% in Q3 was flat from the previous period and in line with expansion estimates of 45.6% compiled by Visible Alpha. Still, Azure growth has shown a steady drop since fiscal 2020 when it was in the 60% range.

Iversen said Azure Microsoft had better-than-expected growth in long-term Azure contracts, though he didn’t provide specific numbers.

“These numbers show that customers continue to turn to Microsoft as they accelerate their shift to cloud computing and the current uneasy economic environment has yet to affect the company’s main growth engine,” said Haris Anwar, senior analyst at Microsoft. Investing.com.

The company reported revenue of $49.36 billion in the third quarter, compared with $41.7 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $49.05 billion, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.

Net income rose to $16.73 billion, or $2.22 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $15.46 billion, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier. That beat analysts’ expectations of $2.19 per share.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bangalore and Jane Lee in Oakland, Editing in Spanish by Manuel Farías)