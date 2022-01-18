Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard! No, it’s not a joke, it’s official!

After the purchase of Bethesda and Zenimax a few years ago, many thought that Microsoft would be satisfied and would not add anything else to its already important portfolio of studios and IP. However, things are not like that, and with a kidney stroke completely unexpected by anyone, even the most positive and visionary among you, now comes the announcement that makes the videogame universe tremble. Yup, the Redmond giant also bought Activision Blizzard.

The news came a few moments ago, when a statement was published on Microsoft’s official website notifying us that the US company has now purchased Activision Blizzard along with all the studios that are part of it. An operation from over 68 billion dollars which makes us relive again the period in which the same company went to buy another entertainment giant like Bethesda.

“As a team, our mission is to extend the joy and the gaming community to everyone on the planet. As we pursue this mission, it is incredibly exciting to announce that Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard. “, this is what can be read in the first lines of the press release.

Activision Blizzard’s historic franchises will accelerate Microsoft’s plans for Cloud Gaming, enabling more people in more places around the world to join the Xbox community using phones, tablets, laptops and other devices. Activision Blizzard games will also be available on a variety of different platforms, with the Redmond company declaring its intentions to support the large communities of popular Activision Blizzard brands.

“As a company, Microsoft is on a journey of inclusion in every aspect of the game, both among employees and among gamers. We deeply appreciate the individual cultures that exist in a studio. We also believe that creative success and autonomy go hand in hand with treating every person with dignity and respect. We look forward to extending our culture of inclusion to the great Activision Blizzard teams. “, thus concludes the press release.