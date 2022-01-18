Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard – The Post

On Tuesday, January 18, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, one of the most famous video game companies in the world, best known for its series titles. call of Duty, World of Warcraft and for simpler but hugely successful video games like Candy Crush. Microsoft will spend $ 68.7 billion to gain control of Activision, its largest acquisition in nearly 50 years of business in the technology sector.

The company is confident in this way to enhance its offer in the growing video game sector, also in view of their next evolutions related to virtual reality in the “metaverse”, considered the future of the Internet on which technology experts and companies.

Activision was founded in 1979 and in about 40 years has produced highly successful video games such as Candy Crush, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot And Destiny. However, the brand is best known for call of Duty, a series of video games in which you move in war scenarios alone, or in the company of other players connected online, against whom you can also compete. call of Duty It is the most profitable asset of the entire company and has alone made up more than half of Activision Blizzard’s overall earnings in recent years.

In late 2020, the company made the smartphone version of the call of Duty obtaining tens of millions of new customers, who in the meantime have learned about other titles in its catalog. Lately in the West either call of Duty be World of Warcraft they have lost some of their luster, with a significant reduction in sales.

In addition to the disappointing results for some of its historical titles, in the last year Activision Blizzard also had to deal with a halving in the value of its shares due to a scandal linked to episodes of abuse and sexual harassment within the company, which has led to a lawsuit in California. According to some testimonies, CEO Bobby Kotick, who has been at the helm of the company for 30 years, had been aware of the harassment incidents for a long time and would never have mentioned it to the board of directors.

After various articles, published in particular on the Wall Street Journal, with details of the reported harassment cases, Kotick had apologized and promised to change some things within the company.

After the acquisition by Microsoft, Kotick will keep his position, but will still have to work differently as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella himself implied after the announcement of the acquisition: “After closing the agreement , we will have a lot of work to do to continue building an environment where everyone can give their best to work ».

Nadella then confirmed that: “Video games are the most dynamic and exciting entertainment sector among the various platforms available today and will play a central role in the development of metaverse platforms.” The acquisition will allow Microsoft to earn the approximately 400 million monthly users who play Activision’s video games, as well as the possibility of having access to research and development activities in the fields of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality (the superimposition of virtual elements on real environments).

The most profitable activities for Microsoft continue to be linked to services for companies and productivity, through the Office 365 software package and to the Azure cloud systems, but the company has maintained an important presence in the video game sector for some time thanks to its Xbox consoles, on which Activision video games have long been available, sometimes preferentially.

With the new agreement, Microsoft hopes to further enhance its presence in the video game sector, from which it has generated revenues of over $ 10 billion in the last year. The company is investing heavily to counter growing competition from Meta, the new holding that controls Facebook, and which has announced big plans for the metaverse.

Nobody, including the managers of the companies that are investing in it, still seems to have a clear idea of ​​what the metaverse is and what it is for, or what content it should offer. However, the most concrete prospects for now seem to be linked to the video game and social network sector, through virtual reality.

Microsoft plans to close the acquisition within the next year, but the deal could face some political obstacles. For some years now, in the United States and Europe, an extensive debate has been underway at the legislative level on the opportunity to downsize large technology companies, forcing them to sell part of their activities to reduce their great influence and above all to stimulate competition.