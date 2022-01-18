Microsoft buys game maker Activision for $ 68 billion in cash. 45% bonus to shareholders

The US group Microsoft bought the video game company Activision Blizzard paying 68.7 billion dollars (61 billion euros). Microsoft will pay $ 95 for each Activision share that was previously trading on the market at $ 65. An award of the 45% against an average of 24% that so far has affected the videogames sector. After the announcement, Activision stocks shot up with a gain of more than 25%. The operation is all in cash and was approved by the boards of directors of the two companies. At the end of September, Microsoft had liquid resources for 131 billion dollars.

For Microsoft, which reached nearly $ 3 trillion on the stock market in recent months, this is the largest acquisition since the company’s inception in 1975. The operation is also the largest since the pandemic began. The group becomes the third largest video game producer in the world after the Chinese Tencent and the Japanese Sony. “The acquisition will accelerate Microsoft’s growth in games” and will be one of the components of the metaverse, Microsoft states in a note. “Games are the most dynamic category in entertainment on all platforms and will play a key role in the development of the metaverse “, says the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella. The acquisition includes iconic brands such as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, call of Duty and Candy Crush. Since 2001 Micorsoft has been producing and selling the video game console Xbox.