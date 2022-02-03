Microsoft, CEO Nadella does not fear antitrust for Activision Blizzard, because Xbox is still small – Nerd4.life

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoftdoes not fearantitrust for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The reason? Xbox is still too small to impact the competition. Basically, even after the acquisition, it would still be third compared to other companies (Tencent and Sony).

So, according to Nadella, Microsoft may not have to make concessions to antitrust to receive approval: “At the end of the fair, all analyzes must consider the category being talked about and the structure of the market. Even after the acquisition, we will always be number three with a sort of teenage share (of the video game market) … we will be a little more protagonists of a very fragmented market. “

Nadella’s only concern concerns the metaverse, the construction of which could attract antitrust attention. In short, the regulatory bodies may want greater clarity on the new market. Microsoft, however, is working to create open platforms that allow users to move between different virtual worlds, even those of the competition. Moreover, if the antitrust were to express the will that the metaverses are open and connected, the same rules should also apply to the other technology companies, so that the starting point is the same for everyone.