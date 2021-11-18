Microsoft changes policy: from now on only one big Windows update per year

Microsoft has begun rolling out the November 2021 Update for Windows 10, known by the code name 21H2, available for all devices using the operating system in its penultimate version.

This is the second cumulative update scheduled for the current year, and also the last one every six months based on what was communicated by the company itself: dto 2022 Microsoft will release a single update for Windows 10 starting from the second half of the year, thus aligning with the Windows 11 update policy.

Users can check the availability of the 21H2 update, which will replace Windows 10 version 2004 or later, through the Windows Update tool.

If the update does not appear among those available, and you do not want to wait any longer, you can start an alternative procedure indicated on the official Microsfot website by downloading the Windows Update Assistant tool.

The innovations introduced by Windows 10 21H2

Windows 10 21H2 is a smaller update than Microsoft’s previously released updates and brings with it a number of improvements that affect operating system compatibility.

The innovations concern:

support of WPA3 H2E standards for increased security with Wi-Fi networks against possible side-channel attacks;

against possible side-channel attacks; password-less authentication support in Windows Hello for Business for enterprise deployments that require simplified setup;

Ability to use GPU computational processing with Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux and Windows distributions.

Among the security features, Windows 10 21H2 introduces improvements for AI platform, App and Frameworks, Encryption, Kernel, Windows Media and Windows Virtualization.

Microstoft claimed that Home and Pro editions of the 21H2 update will receive 18 months of support, while the Enterprise and Education editions will receive 30 months of support starting today. The retirement date for Windows 10 remains unchanged and will remain without official updates starting from 10 October 2025.