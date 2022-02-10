Tech

Microsoft confirms, Call of Duty and ‘popular IPs’ will be cross-platform

From the columns of the official Microsoft blog, the president Brad Smith reiterates the Redmond’s intention not to turn Activision Blizzard’s most iconic series into Xbox exclusives, obviously starting with call of Duty.

The high exponent of the American technological giant explains that the marketing agreements between Activision and Sony for Call of Duty will be respected, but also declares that he wants to guarantee a multi-platform future for this iconic shooter series even after the conclusion of the agreements stipulated before the acquisition. of Activision by Microsoft for $ 70 billion.

The president of the Redmond company avoids unnecessary turns of words and explains that “to be clear, Microsoft will continue to make available Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles on PlayStation platforms for the duration of any existing agreement with Activision. And we have worked with Sony to make them available on PlayStation in the future beyond the existing agreement, so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love. We are also interested in taking similar steps to support Nintendo’s successful platforms. “.

For Smith, Microsoft’s cross-platform vision is fully part of the philosophy of the Xbox team repeatedly expressed by Phil Spencer: the president of the Redmond house is categorical in specifying that “We believe this is the right thing to do for the entire industry, for gamers and for our business”.

