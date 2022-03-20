Microsoft decided not to publish the next Moon Studios game due to its toxic work environment

Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps They are two of the best platforms that have been published in recent years, in addition to being two of the most beautiful games on a visual level that we can find in the Xbox console catalog.

However, during the last few days, an investigative report by VentureBeat has come to light in which several workers from Moon Studiosdeveloper of Ori, talk about the toxic work environment in the studio, with its founders, Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol, treating their employees inappropriately, insulting them, making sexual comments or practical jokes that harm the workers.

After this report surfaced, Windows Central reporter Jez Corden has come to the fore to corroborate this environment toxic workplace from its own sources while the well-known Jeff Grubb has commented on his podcast that Microsoft was aware of this developer’s problems and that, after completing Ori and the Will of the Wisps, decided to cut ties with them and not publish their next title, a new role and action IP to publish this time Private Division.

Three other indie studios have also been accused of a toxic work environment

Moon Studios is not the only indie studio with a bad work environment that has been talked about these days since a People Make Games report also points to Mountains (florence), Fulbright (Gone Home) and Funomena (wattham) as developers with a bad work environment, with bosses with abusive behavior that even use personal information of their workers to humiliate them.

To this we must add the continuous reports of labor abuses by studios within large companies, the clearest examples being those of Activision Blizzard and, on the other hand, Ubisoft.