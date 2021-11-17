Microsoft eliminates x86-64 emulation from Windows 10 on ARM

Late last year, Microsoft announced that all laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and Windows 10 operating system could emulate x64 software. The feature allowed PCs with Windows 10 on ARM to run software designed for Intel and AMD CPUs, based on x86 architecture; despite having a deterioration in performance due to emulation, this feature was very useful to users, who could thus use practically any program for Windows (including Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite), even if not designed on ARM architecture.

Shortly after the announcement, Microsoft began releasing Insider Preview where emulation was implemented. But today we have bad news: as evidenced by a post on the official blog, x86-64 emulation will not be integrated in future builds of Windows 10 on ARM. Microsoft justified its choice by stating that “x86 emulation for Windows is now available to everyone in Windows 11. Those interested in using the feature will need a PC with Windows 11 on ARM”.

Microsoft’s move has obviously not been welcomed by enthusiasts, or by those who regularly use the feature thanks to a Windows 10 on ARM Insider Preview and don’t need to upgrade their PC to Windows 11. There is no real reason why the feature should be discontinued in Windows 10, it just seems that Microsoft wants push as many users as possible to upgrade to Windows 11 as soon as possible. Of course 32-bit x86 software emulation is still supported, but realistically, anyone with products like Samsung’s Surface Pro X or Galaxy Book S will be forced to upgrade to Windows 11 in order to continue using all 64-bit software that is not compatible with ARM natively.