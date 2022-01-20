Microsoft empowers Teams to support frontline workers

Microsoft is empowering Teams and Microsoft Live with new features designed to meet the needs of frontline workers, a category that employs 2 billion people globally, representing 80% of the entire global workforce. The Redmond giant has also published a special edition of the Work Trend Index, entitled “Technology Can Help Unlock a New Future for Frontline Workers“.

What’s new in Microsoft Teams and Viva for frontline workers

There are several new features that Microsoft is integrating into Teams And Viva, the platform introduced in 2021 to improve the employee experience. News that often leverage strategic collaboration with other companies, such as Zebra Technologies, which makes Android laptops for frontline workers. The Redmond company is working to activate the application Teams Walkie Talkie on devices manufactured by Zebra, also integrating a button to quickly access the function. Still in relation to Zebra products, Microsoft stands improving Teams integration with Zebra Reflexis, a solution that connects Reflexis Workforce Management solutions with the Shifts in Teams application, so as to simplify the scheduling of shifts and vacation requests in Teams.

Teams now includes a feature to manage queues for virtual appointments while the Viva Connections app from Teams makes it easier for frontline workers to access information about culture and business tools, so they can integrate these resources into their workflow. One example is integrations with Workday and Espressive, that they simplify access to critical resources and bundle features such as payroll and HR resources into a single interface.

The Viva Learning app has also been enhanced: it is now easier to assign training paths directly from partner solutions such as Sap SuccessFactors, Cornerstone OnDemand and Saba Cloud. Collaborations with training providers such as EdCast and OpenSesame Finally, they include an extensive library of content to help frontline workers update and train with relevant content in the workflow.

“It’s no secret that the pandemic has reshaped the way people work, and at a faster pace than we’ve ever seen.“, he declares Emma Williams, Microsoft Corporate Vice President. “Empowering frontline workers remains essential for digital transformation. Together with our partners, we are equipping workers with tools that allow them to stay connected with their team and company management and, at the same time, stay focused on the customer in front of them or on the work to be done. When done right, we believe technology can modernize workflows and improve productivity, corporate culture and communication“.

Work Trend Index: companies must think about enhancing their talents

Microsoft unveiled a special edition of the Work Trend Index, focusing on frontline workers. The report shows that 60% of workers believe that the company they work for should give greater importance to corporate culture, communication and above all to the enhancement of internal talents. 51% of the sample who do not occupy managerial positions, in fact, declare that they do not feel valued sufficiently. This poses a risk to businesses, as unsatisfied employees are more likely to seek out new jobs that can provide them with better pay, greater flexibility and a better work-life balance.

Surely, the workers on the front line cannot be considered Luddites, on the contrary: 63% are enthusiastic about the job opportunities offered by digital and he is convinced that technology can also help mitigate work stress. Finally, these employees recognize the importance of training in the use of new technologies, which they consider essential to continue operating on the labor market, but many complain about the lack of support from their company in this respect: 55% of those interviewed claim that they had to learn how to use new technologies without formal training or practical exercises.