Microsoft fixes the bug in Windows 11 with SSD and HDD

Microsoft has finally solved major performance issues with SSDs and hard drives with the new Windows Preview Update KB5007262 for Windows 11. Specifically, this patch eliminates the severe bug related to write speeds on drive C due to enabling the NTFS USN journal. According to MSPowerUser, the bug had been known for several months, so much so that colleagues from Windows Insider they had complained about it long before the official launch of the operating system.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The problem was quite serious, as write speeds on drive C were practically halved. However, the read speeds were not affected. For example, an MSPowerUser user reported that, on a Samsung 980 Pro, the random write speed had gone from 1601MB / s in Windows 10 to 911MB / s on Windows 11.

Fortunately, Microsoft has brought the situation back to normal, but this update also contains other fixes. Here are the most important:

Fixed an issue that prevented Internet Explorer from working when copying and pasting text while using the Input Method Editor (IME).

Fixed an issue that prevented File Explorer and context menus from being displayed on the desktop. This problem often occurred when choosing to use a single click to open an item.

Improve performance with taskbar icon animations.

Fixed an issue that prevented File Explorer from working after closing a File Explorer window.

Fixed an issue that caused a flicker when hovering the mouse over the icons on the taskbar; this problem occurred when using a high contrast theme.

Fixed an issue that, under certain conditions, prevented the keyboard focus rectangle from being displayed when using Task View, Alt-Tab, or Snap Assist.

Fixed an issue that resulted in a temporary loss of audio on the device.

Updated all Sogoe UI Emoji font emoji to Fluent 2D emoji style.

For more details, we recommend that you check out Microsoft’s official post on the support page.