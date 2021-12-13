Tech

Microsoft fixes the bug in Windows 11 with SSD and HDD

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

Microsoft has finally solved major performance issues with SSDs and hard drives with the new Windows Preview Update KB5007262 for Windows 11. Specifically, this patch eliminates the severe bug related to write speeds on drive C due to enabling the NTFS USN journal. According to MSPowerUser, the bug had been known for several months, so much so that colleagues from Windows Insider they had complained about it long before the official launch of the operating system.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Windows 11 SSD NVme problem

The problem was quite serious, as write speeds on drive C were practically halved. However, the read speeds were not affected. For example, an MSPowerUser user reported that, on a Samsung 980 Pro, the random write speed had gone from 1601MB / s in Windows 10 to 911MB / s on Windows 11.

Fortunately, Microsoft has brought the situation back to normal, but this update also contains other fixes. Here are the most important:

  • Fixed an issue that prevented Internet Explorer from working when copying and pasting text while using the Input Method Editor (IME).
  • Fixed an issue that prevented File Explorer and context menus from being displayed on the desktop. This problem often occurred when choosing to use a single click to open an item.
  • Improve performance with taskbar icon animations.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented File Explorer from working after closing a File Explorer window.
  • Fixed an issue that caused a flicker when hovering the mouse over the icons on the taskbar; this problem occurred when using a high contrast theme.
  • Fixed an issue that, under certain conditions, prevented the keyboard focus rectangle from being displayed when using Task View, Alt-Tab, or Snap Assist.
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in a temporary loss of audio on the device.
  • Updated all Sogoe UI Emoji font emoji to Fluent 2D emoji style.
Windows 11 background

For more details, we recommend that you check out Microsoft’s official post on the support page.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

there is controversy for the lack of candidacy

4 weeks ago

Here are the Xiaomi smartphones that will be updated to the new MIUI 13

2 weeks ago

EICMA 2021 – Kawasaki Versys 650, looks like a 1000

3 weeks ago

lots of new details on the villages and on the map

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button