Microsoft gives away a key course to work in systems: how to access and aspire to salaries of up to $560,000

Microsoft, the giant software development company for computers and electronic devices, offers an online training to learn cloud management basics.

The course, whose duration is three and a half hours, has three modules: Cloud Computing Basics for Administrators; Provisioning and administration of Cloud Services and Protection of cloud resources with access control.

Through training, it will be possible to obtain Learn about cloud basics, including history, building blocks, and service types, in preparation for real-world cloud practice in Azure.

Microsoft clarified on the website that there are no prerequisites to access the course.

Specifically, as specified by the multinational technology firm, throughout the training students will be able to learn about the following topics:

– main cloud providers and cloud types.

– Types resources available through the cloud.

– Information about him cloud history and how it is compiled.

– Service modules on the cloud.

– Economic advantages from the cloud

– digital identity and how digital identities can be shared and protected

In order to take the course you need:

– enter the official website via: https://docs.microsoft.com/es-es/learn/paths/cmu-cloud-admin-basics/.

– Then, you must select the option that says: “Start”.

– ANDclever! The training can now begin.

“Cloud computing is fundamentally changing the way organizations think about information technology (IT)”, affirmed the American software giant.

As he argued, There is an increasing demand for specialists who understand the advantages and challenges moving computing workloads from local servers to the cloud and who have the necessary skills to implement virtual machines, databases, and other cloud resources; and manage those resources in a way that minimizes costs and maximizes security, scalability, and availability.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) last week launched two new free, hands-on course initiatives for people to learn cloud computing skills.

AWS Educate is the first initiative and is designed for motivated students aged 13 and over who are not yet working in the cloud. The program offers hundreds of hours of self-paced training, including more than 50 courses and ten hands-on labs in the AWS Management Console, so students can practice without rushing.

The second is AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Practitioner, which is available globally in English for personal computers (PCs). This is a completely new 3D game, which is intended to help individuals gain experience. According to AWS, this program is “ideal” for early career or adult learners new to the cloud.

“Teach the fundamental concepts of cloud computing, while students use drones and collect gems in their quest to solve challenges in a virtual city”, they graphed from the company.

The national average salary for a cloud engineer is $199,548 in Argentina. However, according to the human resources site Glassdoor, In some companies, the senior cloud engineer salary can exceed $561,000 per month.

According to Microsoft, cloud computing is a “rapidly evolving” field. And in that line, he assured that there has never been a better time to learn what cloud computing is and how to create and manage sophisticated solutions than now.

