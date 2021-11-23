Microsoft has created a virtual museum for the twentieth anniversary of the console – Nerd4.life

As part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Microsoft has created a interactive digital museum which pays homage to the history of the brand.

This virtual experience is completely free and divided into various thematic areas. There is one dedicated to the history of every Xbox console released to date, one for the Halo saga, as well as “My Xbox Museum”, a section that you can enter only with your Xbox account credentials and which retraces your own gamer story.

Within each thematic area of ​​the Xbox virtual museum it is possible to move freely as a digital avatar, in first or third person, using a mouse and keyboard from a PC or with the touchscreen controls of your smartphone or tablet. In the various exhibitions it is possible to retrace some salient moments in the history of the Xbox brand through documents, brief informative articles and videos.

Here is the interactive area of ​​the Xbox museum dedicated to the first Microsoft console

For example, in the area dedicated to the first console of the Redmond giant it is possible to admire some videos and sketches relating to the first prototypes, as well as the historic presentation of the Xbox with Bill Gates and The Rock, an unusual but certainly unforgettable combination.

Among other things, it is also a “multiplayer” experience, since you will explore the various thematic areas together with other users connected in your same session. Definitely an interesting idea and worth a try. You can do it at this address.