Microsoft has entered the world of video games by acquiring Activision, for a title of the Republic – Nerd4.life

“Microsoft is given to video games, 75 billion for Activision“is the title of an article in today’s edition of the newspaper the Republic, which is making the rounds of Italian social networks in which we talk about video games. Some have considered it a decidedly obvious mistake to suggest that Microsoft was not part of the industry before yesterday; it seems to be faced with yet another underestimation of the sector made by the local press.

In reality, it is also a mistake to trace Microsoft’s entry into the world of video games to the launch of the first Xbox, as said by many to correct the title, given that the first video game of the company dates back to 1979 (Microsoft Adventure) and was published on Apple II and TRS-80. Of course, at the time investments in the sector were very low, but the fact remains that the Redmond house has been active as a videogame publisher almost since the dawn of the medium.

Fortunately, reading the article is easy to see that the title error is not replicated. Sure, some phrases are a bit confusing, like “It’s not just a game, Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, and not just for the $ 75 billion put on the table to complete it. Behind it is Silicon Valley’s hunger for video games, increased by the pandemic; a significant strategy adjustment for the company founded by Bill Gates” or “to make both projects work (Game Pass and Cloud Ed) we need great original products capable of attracting subscribers. Activision serves this purpose“, but the text refers to Microsoft’s business in the world of video games before the announcement of the desire to acquire Activision with some clarity, as in the passage”The company founded by Gates already owns Game Pass, which for a monthly subscription allows access to a large catalog of games. ”

So let’s say that it is the classic case in which simply reading the title can be misled. In fact, it would often be enough to read the articles to avoid certain controversies, especially the most specious ones.