Microsoft has long since stopped the production of all models – Nerd4.life

For some time now Microsoft has stopped production of all models of Xbox One, without making any announcements on the matter, as officially confirmed by the company to the journalist Tom Warren of The Verge, who has published a full account on the matter. The article talks about the stop that took place at the end of 2020, without practically anyone noticing.

In reality, the production stop was gradual: first the Xbox One X and the digital-only edition of Xbox One S were discontinued, then the standard edition of Xbox One S was also blocked, to give more attention and resources to Xbox One Series X and S. Of the first two the stop was known, of the last still not, even if it could have been suspected.

There confirmation Microsoft is coming from the voice of Cindy Walker, the senior director of marketing for Xbox consoles, who said: “We have stopped production of all Xbox One consoles at the end of 2020 to focus on the production of Xbox Series X and S.”

The news comes on the sidelines of Bloomberg’s report on the production of a million new PS4s in 2022 to alleviate the production difficulties of the PS5, confirmed by Sony itself.

Microsoft for its part has difficulties with the Xbox Series X, but seems to be able to meet the demand with the production of the Xbox Series S, easily available on the market, as confirmed by Phil Spencer himself. This partly explains the excellent results that the new generation consoles of the Redmond house are having.

What to add? Goodbye Xbox One. It is always sad when a console ends its life cycle, whether it was a success or not. After all, it still represents a piece of video game history.