Microsoft, hit in video games: buys Activision Blizzard for almost 70 billion dollars

MILAN – Maxi operation for Microsoft that buys the video game company Activision Blizzard for $ 68.7 billion (just over 60 billion euros, at current exchange rates). The news, first filtered by US agencies, was then officialized by the Redmond giant through a note: this is a record figure for business in the sector.

The $ 95 per share offering represents a 45% premium over Activision’s closing price on Friday: the deal is all in cash and has been approved by the two companies’ boards.

Once the transaction is closed, Microsoft – which thus also scores the largest acquisition in its history – will become the third largest video game company in the world by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. In the premarket, her title is slightly down, while that of the author of series such as Call of Duty and Diablo jumps by over 37%.

“Games are the most dynamic category in entertainment on all platforms and will play a key role in the development of the metaverse,” says the CEO of Microsoft. Satya Nadella.

Activision is at the center of a very relevant case, raised by a series of investigations by the Wall Street Journal, about the internal conduct of some of its employees and the related allegations of sexual harassment. The latest update came on Monday, when it emerged that 37 people were fired and 44 were sanctioned following an internal investigation by the company, which confirmed these numbers. According to Wsj, but on this there was no official admission, more than 700 internal reports from employees about inappropriate behavior would have arrived. CEO Bobby Kotick would also have blocked a report on the issue, which was scheduled before the Christmas holidays but would have been postponed so as not to further damage the image of the house that signs well-known titles such as Candy Crush and World of Warcraft.

Kotick himself is still expected to ride Activision, after the acquisition by Microsoft: he will report to Phil Spencer, who leads the Microsoft Gaming division. The same Spencer who announced – at a WSJ event – that he was always on the hunt for teams and people to marry with his strategy, in a growth process that led the software giant to have five to 23 studios, with acquisitions like that of $ 7.5 billion ZeniMax Media. Important steps, but now we are in another league (and on other figures).

In the reading he gives Bloomberg, the Activision operation will allow Redmond to bring home a catalog of very popular titles and will allow to enhance the offer of the Xbox console (home titles for Microsoft are already Minecraft and Doom), in order to compete better with the Sony’s arch-rival PlayStation. The Xbox Live platform, which allows several players to connect for multiplayer games, plays a great role in the success of Call of Duty and the relationship between the console and the author of the games has been consolidated for some time.

Microsoft’s note noted that the acquisition “will accelerate growth in the gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud”. Activision, in addition to the serious image problems related to harassment investigations, is also grappling with the readjustment at the end of a period of great impetus for the entire sector, stimulated by the lockdowns for the pandemic. In November, it postponed the release of a couple of highly anticipated stocks and forecast for the fourth quarter that disappointed Wall Street, resulting in a decline in shares. Since the emergence of the problems related to harassment, that is, since a lawsuit was opened with the Californian authorities in July, the action was in any case on a waning path: since then the toll has been -30%.