Microsoft is again accused of making bribes

Beyond Xbox, microsoft It is one of the most important technology companies in the world. Like many other conglomerates, it appears that microsoft His hands are not as clean as one might think, and after an important case related to foreign bribery was revealed in 2019, the issue has gained relevance again after accusations by a former employee.

Yasser Elabdwho worked for microsoft as director of emerging markets at Middle East and Africa, mentioned that the company continues to spend millions of dollars in bribes. Back in 2016, Elabd found several payments made to different customers that did not appear in the records of microsoft, something that immediately raised several alerts. Among these payments, figures were handled from $40 thousand dollars, to others that amounted to $13 million dollars.

After making these discoveries, Elabd he spent the next two years of his life investigating other anomalies in Microsoft’s financial records, something that caught the attention of his superiors and they told him to “leave things as they were.” According Elabdthis is a problem that extends to all levels of the company.

After these statements, the media TheVerge contacted microsoft to get a response from them, and this is what they said:

“We are committed to doing business responsibly and always encourage people to report anything that appears to violate the law, our policies or our ethical standards. We believe that we have previously investigated these allegations, which are many years old, and have addressed them. We have cooperated with government officials to resolve concerns. As a company, we need to continue to work to improve the systems that help us prevent negative behavior. We hope that if you see something that seems inconsistent with our policies or our values, you will let us know so that small problems do not become bigger.”

Further, microsoft He is also having to deal with the recent hack that they suffered and that apparently, the person responsible for it was a 16-year-old teenager.

Via: The Wall Street Journal